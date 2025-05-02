VIDEO: Uninvited Leopard wanders into police station

A viral incident broke out at the Naduvattam Police Station in Tamil Nadu’s Nilgiris district when a leopard casually entered the premises while an officer was on duty.

The short viral video shows that a leopard enters through an open door, fleetingly discovering the station before turning around and leaving.

The on-duty police officer, visibly frightened, remained hidden until the animal departed. Once the leopard was gone, the officer cautiously peeped outside before securing the door.

Tamil Nadu’s Additional Chief Secretary for Forests, Supriya Sahu, confirmed that the viral footage was authentic, stating that the leopard didn’t harm anyone and left.



The video quickly went viral on social media, with users praising the officer’s serenity. Some funnily asked where the officer was when the leopard entered, while others admired his calm attempts to shut the door.

The Nilgiris region, known for its rich biodiversity, is home to a significant leopard population. Experts suggest that such encounters may become more frequent due to habitat encroachment.

According to reports, the Naduvattam Police Station is located near National Highway 67, which runs through forested areas connecting Tamil Nadu and Karnataka.

The Nilgiris region is part of the Western Ghats, a biodiversity hotspot with an estimated leopard population exceeding 3,500. Wildlife experts emphasize the importance of maintaining safe boundaries between human settlements and natural habitats to prevent such encounters.

