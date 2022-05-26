LESCO abolishes facility of bills’ installment

LAHORE: Electricity bill instalments have been banned by the Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO), ARY News reported, citing sources.

The move will greatly affect the consumers, who are already facing a crunch economic situation. The LESCO sources said that instalments of the outstanding electricity bills will only be done from the concerned office and banks will only accept computerized bills issued from the Revenue Office.

Meanwhile, the sources said that the recovery of the LESCO might get affected due to the ban on the instalments of the bills.

Read more: Lahore faces upto ten-hour loadshedding

Parts of the country including Lahore are facing problems of loadshedding due to energy shortfall.

On May 21, the electricity shortfall in Lahore reached 800 megawatts (MW). The 800 MW shortfall has led to hours-long loadshedding.

The loadshedding reached upto 10 hours in the rural areas of Punjab, the sources said.

Comments