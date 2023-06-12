LESCO shortfall crosses 500 MW amid hot weather

LAHORE: Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) has reported an increase in the demand of the electricity as temperature further rises in Lahore leading to the short fall up to 500 megawatts, ARY News reported on Monday.

According to a LESCO spokesperson, the demand for electricity in Lahore Electric Supply Company region is 4600 megawatts. Meanwhile, the national grid is currently providing 4,100 megawatts of electricity to Lahore Electric Supply Company, leading to the short fall up to 500 megawatts.

However, different areas of Lahore are experiencing two-hour power outages, while the citizen of rural areas are facing three to four-hours load shedding.

Lahore Electric Supply Company spokesperson mentioned that load shedding is being implemented on line loss feeders. This measure aims to prioritize areas where electricity theft and technical losses are higher, ensuring a fair distribution of available power resources.