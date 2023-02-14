Leslie Grace addresses the cancellation of incredible ‘Batgirl’ film

Hollywood starlet Leslie Grace opened up on her scrapped DC title ‘Batgirl’ and her reaction to the studio’s move.

In her recent interview with an international media outlet, Grace, who essayed the titular ‘Batgirl’ in the axed DC film, said that she got to know about the move like everyone else when the news of the cancellation surfaced on the internet.

“I found out like the rest of you, and then my phone just started blowing up,” ‘In the Heights’ actor told the publication. She recalled getting one of the initial calls from co-star Brendan Fraser, who portrayed Firefly – the nemesis of her character – in the project.

“What I find most lamentable is that now a whole generation of little girls are going to have to wait longer to see a Batgirl and say, ‘Hey, she looks like me’,” Fraser told Grace.

“That makes me sad. I know how good she [Grace] was. And I know what this would mean to so many people,” he added.

Further, Grace remembered the ‘really sweet’ gift – a necklace – and card that she received from Fraser when the seven-month Scotland schedule of the project wrapped. “The card said a lot of really sweet things, but he basically said, ‘I give you this necklace because in this business you gotta have a little luck. So ring your bell and never stop’,” she stated.

Grace also told the publication that the ‘final cut’ of ‘Batgirl’ which she got to see was ‘incredible’ and had the ‘potential of being a good film’.

For the unversed, Warner Bros. cancelled the release of the film set to stream on HBO Max in August last year. Apart from Grace, ‘Batgirl’ also featured J.K. Simmons, Michael Keaton and Brendan Fraser in pivotal roles. It was helmed by the director duo Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah.

