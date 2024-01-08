Level playing field: SC directs PTI to submit reply on ECP’s report

The Supreme Court on Monday asked the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) to submit a response to the Election Commission of Pakistan’s (ECP) report in a case related to the level-playing field ahead of the upcoming polls, ARY News reported.

A three-member bench, headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Qazi Faez Isa and comprising Justice Muhammad Ali Mazhar and Justice Musarrat Hilali, heard the case.

The proceedings were broadcast live on the SC’s website.

At the outset of the hearing, CJP asked PTI lawyer Sardar Latif Khosa has he had gone through the reports of ECP and the chief secretary about a level playing field.

Khosa while rejecting the reports of ECP and chief secretary, said nomination papers of PTI’s frontline leadership are not approved. “Khosa sahab! you cannot just reject the reports, you have to submit a written reply,” the top judge asked.

Justice Muhammad Ali Mazhar remarked as per ECP report, 76pc of nomination papers filed by the PTI candidates were accepted. You are admitting that tribunals gave you relief, he added.

What do you want from us, CJP asked Latif Khosa. “We want a level playing field,” Khosa replied. At this juncture, CJP Isa asked do you wanted the court to order to accept 100 percent nomination papers of PTI candidates.

“We are the Supreme Court, not the government, we are not running anyone’s campaign,” the CJP said to PTI counsel Latif Khosa.

This is not a political forum, you are just talking to make headlines, the top judge asked.

“If you want to make a speech, you can make it outside the court.”

Read more: ECP rejects PTI’s claims against level playing field

Later, the court ordered PTI to submit a written response to the ECP’s report on the allegations of non-provision of a level playing field.

The hearing has been adjourned until next Monday (January 15).

ECP report

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) in its report rejected Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI)’s claims against a level playing field for the general election 2024.

According to sources, over 76 percent of the nomination papers of PTI candidates have been approved by the ECP.

Sources revealed that the commission submitted a detailed report regarding the level playing field to the Supreme Court registrar.

The plea

The plea moved on behalf of Barrister Gohar Ali Khan through Shaheen, sought a direction from the Supreme Court to ensure a level playing field by not arresting PTI candidates, workers, and leaders. seconders should not be harassed.

The petitioner urged the apex court to direct the respondents to provide a level playing field to the PTI for free and fair elections, in the interest of justice.

The contempt of court petition named Interior Secretary Aftab Akbar Durrani, ECP Secretary Omar Hamid Khan, chief secretaries of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), Punjab, Sindh, and Balochistan, as well as IG Punjab Dr Usman Anwar, IG Balochistan Abdul Khalique Sheikh, IG KP Akhtar Hayat, and IG Sindh Riffat Mukhtar as respondents.