Lewis Hamilton shows cute gesture to Kim Kardashian at F1 Monaco Grand Prix

Lewis Hamilton isn’t shying away to show his love for girlfriend, Kim Kardashian!

The couple shared a romantic moment at the 2026 F1 Monaco Grand Prix as the F1 legend blew a sweet kiss to the SKIMS founder from the podium after securing a second-place finish in Monte Carlo on Sunday, June 7.

The Ferrari driver, 41, celebrated his strong performance at one of Formula 1’s most prestigious races by acknowledging Kardashian, who was watching from the crowd.

In videos circulating on social media, Lewis Hamilton can be seen smiling as he looks toward her before blowing a subtle kiss from the podium.

Kim Kardashian appeared visibly supportive throughout the weekend. She was seen arriving in Monaco by boat the day before the race alongside her sister Khloé Kardashian and family friend Simon Huck. She was also spotted filming Hamilton on her phone during the podium ceremony as he celebrated alongside fellow drivers.

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Lewis Hamilton’s presence in Monaco had already attracted attention before race day. On June 5, he arrived at the circuit wearing a bold sequin, sheer shirt paired with tan trousers, a look that fans speculated may have been influenced by Kardashian’s well-known fashion sensibilities.

The pair have known each other for more than a decade, first crossing paths in 2014 at a GQ Men of the Year event. However, romance rumors did not begin circulating until early 2026, when reports of a private meetup in Paris sparked speculation about their relationship status.