LG by-polls in Karachi: PPP admits defeat on four seats

KARACHI: Sindh Minister and Pakistan People’s Party leader Saeed Ghani claimed on Sunday that PPP won five out of 11 seats during local government (LG) by-polls in Karachi and admitted the defeat on four seats, whereas, the results of two seats are due to be announced, ARY News reported.

While talking to the media, Saeed Ghani claimed that PPP lost LG by-polls on one seat in Korangi, whereas, the Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) candidate won on another seat in accordance with the results. He added that PPP may win one or two more seats.

“I do not know why Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) was assuming to get victorious in Karachi, whereas, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) was certain about its defeat. They cannot digest PPP’s victory in Korangi and Orangi Town. We are accepting their mandate and they should also accept the mandate of PPP.”

Ghani asked JI to accept the LG by-poll results and decide to serve the Karachiites. “It is difficult to give mayor’s slot to Jamaat-e-Islami (JI). They should find a solution through talks. If they request for the position of vice chairman then we will think about it.”

Hafiz Naeem claims ‘victory on 8 seats’

Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Karachi chief Hafiz Naeemur Rehman has asserted that his party has won eight seats out of 11 Union Councils (UCs) in Karachi, accusing Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) of violence during local government (LG) by-elections, ARY News reported on Sunday.

Addressing a press conference, the JI Karachi chief demanded the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to announce transparent results and issue Forms XI and XII, adding that the people of Karachi will not accept bogus results.

Hafiz Naeem claimed that the JI has won eight out of 11 union councils (UCs) despite the use of government machinery by Pakistan Peoples Party-led (PPP) Sindh government.

“PPP, in open violation of rules and regulations, used the state’s machinery and pressurised public servants to manipulate the electoral process and results,” he added.

The JI leader made it clear that people of Karachi will not accept bogus results and his party will take to streets against ‘any step to snatch its mandate’.

Karachi: LG by-polls results

Earlier, it was learnt that PPP grabbed victory in four out of 11 Union Councils (UCs) in Karachi during local government (LG) by-polls.

PPP candidates grabbed victory in four out of 11 Karachi UCs during LG by-polls, according to unofficial and unconfirmed results.

PPP’s Abdul Qadir won LG by-polls in UC-2 Bihar Colony in Karachi’s South district by securing 3,243 votes. PPP’s Muhammad Israr Khan got the victory in UC-2 Korangi by security 2,647 votes.

PPP’s Arif Tanoli secured 3,009 votes and got victory in UC-2 Baldia Town in Keamari district, whereas, Arshad Khan from PPP won the LG by-polls in UC-8 Mominabad in West district by securing 2,805 votes.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) candidate Shakeel Ahmed secured 2,925 votes and won the LG by-polls in UC-1 Orangi.

