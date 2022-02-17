LG elections: Deadline for Sindh, Punjab’s delimitations issued

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has announced a deadline for delimitations in Sindh, Punjab and Balochistan provinces ahead of local government (LG) elections, ARY NEWS reported.

According to the ECP, the delimitation process in Punjab province will be completed by March 22 while the process will be completed in Sindh and Balochistan provinces on March 24 and March 10 respectively.

“The final list of the delimitations will be published and released in each district,” it said.

The election commission further said that the delimitation process in Islamabad has already been halted after a decision from the Islamabad High Court (IHC). “The schedule for local government elections will be issued soon after the delimitation process is finalized,” it said.

It is pertinent to mention here that the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has filed a plea in the Supreme Court (SC) for an early hearing of its plea against Peshawar High Court’s (PHC) order regarding the postponement of the second phase of the LG elections in KP.

The ECP in its plea said that PHC’s Abbottabad bench ordered the postponement of the second phase of the local government elections. The country’s supreme electoral body has pleaded with the SC to fix the case for an early hearing.

Last week, the Peshawar High Court (PHC) suspended a notification for holding the second phase of local government elections in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and directed the authorities to hold it after the holy month of Ramazan.

