LG polls: ECP decides to issue notices to IG Sindh, others

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) decided to issue notices to the Chief Secretary, Inspector General (IG) and Interior secretary, ARY News reported.

In a meeting, headed by Chief Election Commissioner Sikandar Sultan Raja, also summoned Pakistan People’s Party (PPP), Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), Muttahida Qaumi Movement (Pakistan) (MQM-P) and Jamaat-e-Islami (JI).

Meanwhile, the Sindh Govt said in a report submitted to ECP that due to the unavailability of the required police force in Sindh the LG elections are not possible.

The report further said that the police personnel cannot leave the flood-affected areas. Peaceful local government are not possible at this moment, the report added.

Read more: SINDH EXCUSES ITSELF FROM HOLDING LG POLLS IN REPLY TO ECP

Earlier, the Sindh government excused itself from holding local government (LG) polls for three months in its reply to the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP).

The Sindh government sent a letter to the ECP regarding the organisation of LG elections in the province.

The letter stated that the Sindh authorities are unable to organise LG polls for at least three months.

It stated that the duty of LG elections could not be performed due to the unavailability of the required police force in Sindh.

According to the Karachi police department, 37,000 police officials are required for security duties during LG polls.

Comments