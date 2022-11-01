Sindh excuses itself from holding LG polls in reply to ECP

KARACHI: The Sindh government has excused itself from holding local government (LG) polls for three months in its reply to the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), ARY News reported on Tuesday.

The Sindh government sent a letter to the ECP regarding the organisation of LG elections in the province. The letter stated that the Sindh authorities are unable to organise LG polls for at least three months.

It stated that the duty of LG elections could not be performed due to the unavailability of the required police force in Sindh. According to the Karachi police department, 37,000 police officials are required for security duties during LG polls.

The provincial authorities said that 17,000 cops could not leave the flood-hit districts, whereas, 5,000 Sindh police officials were sent to Islamabad at the request of the interior ministry.

In another development today, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) summoned an important meeting on Wednesday (tomorrow) to decide the fate of local government (LG) elections in Karachi.

The meeting will be attended by the Chief Election Commissioner (CEC), ECP members and Sindh government representatives including the provincial secretary and other high-ups.

Sources told ARY News that the meeting will decide on holding the LG polls or not in seven districts of the port city. The Sindh government representatives will brief the participants of the meeting, sources added.

On October 29, the commission had expressed its desire to immediately hold local government elections in Karachi in a letter written to the Sindh government.

The commission had sought a response from the provincial government regarding the security arrangement and the time they need for LG polls in the metropolis.

It is pertinent to mention here that the ECP had postponed the local government (LG) elections in Karachi scheduled for October 23. It was the third time ECP had postponed the second phase of LG polls in Sindh.

The decision was taken following a third request by the Sindh government seeking postponement for three months of the LG polls in seven districts of Karachi, citing shortage of security personnel.

