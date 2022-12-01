LG polls: Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui asks MQM-P convener to start preparations

KARACHI: Muttahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan convener Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui has directed the MQM workers to start preparations for the upcoming local government (LG) polls in their respective areas, ARY News reported on Thursday.

While addressing the general workers’ convention today, Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui asked the MQM-P activists to commence election preparations. He added that the party workers should contact all citizens for the revival of the MQM-P regardless of waiting for the elections.

He said that MQM-P will take part in the electoral process if fair and free elections are held. He asked the workers not to be afraid and pull their socks up for the decisive day. Siddiqui claimed that the status of the assembly was lost in the absence of the MQM-P.

Siddiqui further said that the people of Karachi are the true owners of the metropolis but not the election commission. He added that the decision for the election will be taken by its citizens but not the province or centre.

He asked the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to rectify the delimitation. He said that elections could not be held without the consent of MQM-P.

Earlier, Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) had rejected rumours about boycotting local government (LG) elections, scheduled to take place in January 2023.

In a statement, Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan termed the rumours about boycotting local government (LG) elections ‘baseless’.

“It is an unethical act to damage the reputation of a political party by spreading false news for its own benefit,” the MQM-P said, adding that it will actively participate in LG elections.

The party further said that its workers and supporters across Sindh were busy preparing for local body polls.

