LG polls: Murtaza Wahab claims ‘PPP’s jiyala to become Karachi mayor’

KARACHI: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) leader Murtaza Wahab has claimed that his party was leading in the second phase of local government (LG) elections in Karachi and Hyderabad, saying that the next Karachi Mayor will be a ‘Jiyala’, ARY News reported.

In a statement, Murtaza Wahab claimed that so far, the results of local government (LG) elections were showing that the next Karachi Mayor will be a ‘PPP’s Jiyala’.

“The people of Karachi have fully supported Bilawal Bhutto’s announcement,” he said, claiming that the PPP was leading in Saddar Town, Lyari Town, and Kemari Town.

He further said that the results of local government elections were being delayed in some areas of Karachi, urging the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to release the results as soon as possible.

Unofficial and unconfirmed results started pouring in after polling concluded largely peacefully in 16 districts of Sindh during the second phase of local government (LG) polls today.

The second phase of the Sindh local government (LG) polls in 16 districts remained largely peaceful except for some minor clashes reported in different localities.

Counting votes is underway after polling ended in the second phase of local government elections in 16 districts, however, all eyes are on the results of the Karachi and Hyderabad divisions.

According to the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), the polling started at 8 am and continued till 5 pm uninterrupted.

The polling process remained slow, and voters present inside polling stations were allowed to cast their votes beyond the 5 pm deadline.

