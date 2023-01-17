LG polls: PPP gets simple majority for Hyderabad mayor slot

KARACHI: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) has gained a simple majority for the Hyderabad mayor slot as the unofficial and unconfirmed results of all 155 Union Committees of Hyderabad have been released, after the local government (LG) polls in Sindh, ARY News reported.

According to unofficial results of all 155 UCs, the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) secured 98 seats, to become the single largest party to appoint Hyderabad mayor.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf remained at the second spot with 38 seats, while 14 independent candidates also remained victorious in the LG polls in Hyderabad.

Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) and Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) secured one seat each. The results of three polling stations are still pending, while elections at the 5 polling stations were suspended due to the death of the candidates.

Meanwhile, the latest party position released by the ECP showed Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) with the highest number of seats with 93 in the Karachi Division after the LG polls.

The PPP is followed by 86 seats won by Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) in Karachi LG polls, PTI in the third position with 40 seats, Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) with 7 seats, Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI) with 3, independent candidates with 3 seats and Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) with 2 seat.

