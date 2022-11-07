‘Assets beyond means’: NAB inquiry against Rana Sanaullah closed

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Monday accepted the federal interior minister Rana Sanaullah’s plea to shut down National Accountability Court (NAB) inquiry in assets beyond means case, ARY News reported.

As per details, Sanaullah’s lawyer told the court that according to NAB the PML-N leader has made all the property from corruption while the Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) said the assets are made from drug dealing.

Moreover, Faisal Bukhari, the NAB’s lawyer submitted his response to the court and said that the anti-graft body will look into this case again after the amendments in NAB laws and whether the property was made through illegal means or not.

Earlier, the Rawalpindi bench of the Lahore High Court (LHC) suspended the arrest warrants against Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah.

The Rawalpindi bench of the LHC suspended Anti-corruption Establishment Punjab’s (ACE) arrest warrants against Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah and summoned the Director General (DG) Anti-corruption on October 16.

It is pertinent to mention here that NAB had launched assets beyond income and money laundering probe against Sanaullah. After getting a notice from NAB, the PML-N leader got interim bail from LHC.

In December 2020, the Lahore High Court (LHC) also approved the bail petition of Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) central leader Rana Sanaullah in drugs possession case. He had been directed to submit two surety bonds worth Rs1 million each to the court.

