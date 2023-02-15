LHC adjourns hearing of Imran Khan’s bail plea

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court (LHC) has adjourned the hearing of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan’s protective bail plea till Thursday (tomorrow), ARY News reported on Wednesday.

Prior to the development, the LHC ordered PTI chief Imran Khan to appear before the court by 8:00 pm as the former premier seeks protective bail in a case pertaining to protests outside the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP).

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The former premier filed a petition in Lahore High Court (LHC), seeking protective bail after an Islamabad court rejects the former prime minister’s bail in a case pertaining to protests outside the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) following his disqualification in the Toshakhana reference.

READ: LHC ORDERS IMRAN KHAN TO APPEAR BY 8PM

The LHC judge remarked that the politician should be brought to the court on a stretcher if he cannot walk. The judge also stopped Khan’s counsel Azhar Siddiq Advocate from giving arguments.

Azhar Siddiq said that Imran Khan contacted him via telephone and he will submit the power of attorney on Thursday morning.

Later, the high court adjourned the hearing of Imran Khan’s protective bail plea by tomorrow.

ATC rejects bail plea

Earlier in the day, an anti-terrorism court (ATC) rejected Imran Khan’s interim bail after he failed to appear before the court in a case pertaining to protests outside the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP).

ATC Judge Raja Jawad Abbas Hassan announced the verdict over the non-appearance of former premier in the ECP protest case.

The court rejected Imran’s request for exemption from appearance on medical grounds and directed him to appear in person by 1:30 pm.

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman was on interim bail in the case and the court provided him with the opportunity to appear before it today. Babar Awan requested the court to extend his client’s bail till Feb 27 as the additional sessions judge had granted Imran’s interim bail till Feb 27.

At the previous hearing, the court had granted the PTI chief the last opportunity to appear on Feb 15.

Comments