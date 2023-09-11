LHC adjourns Jaranwala case hearing till Sept. 13

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Monday adjourned hearing of a petition, seeking constitution of judicial commission to probe violent incidents in Jaranwala against Christians till September 13, ARY News reported.

The petitioner filed a plea seeking adjournment of the plea.

The high court directed Assistant Advocate General to submit report on the matter.

The bench had served notices to Punjab government and other respondents for September 11 (today).

“Fundamental human rights of the religious minority, mandated in the constitution, have been violated in Jaranwala violent incidents,” the petition read.

“Existing mechanism of the probe has been slow-moving, the court should issue an order for constitution of judicial commission for prompt justice,” petition read.

A petition filed by Shehbaz Soraya Advocate and another by the Grace Bible Fellowship Church had earlier said that over 600 people were involved in vandalizing and violence against Christian citizens and pleaded for a judicial probe of the incidents happened in Jaranwala on August 17.

Christians facing hardships and have security concerns, petitions read while seeking protection to the religious minority community.

A mob had attacked, vandalized multiple churches, and torched homes belonging to the Christians in Jaranwala in Faisalabad district over blasphemy allegations.

The Jaranwala police had registered terror cases against more than 600 people on August 17 for “vandalizing multiple churches and torching homes belonging to the Christian community.”