LHC adjourns plea for ban on online game

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Monday put off a writ petition seeking a ban on a popular online game, reported ARY News.

A single bench comprising Justice Shams Mahmood took up the petition filed by a citizen named Tanveer Ahmed. The court adjourned the case due to the absence of the petitioner’s lawyer.

The federal government and the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) have been impleaded as respondents in the petition.

The petition stated that several people have fallen prey to the negative impact of the game and added a teenage boy, who was addicted to the mobile game, lately killed his mother and three siblings in Lahore.

“There is no law to regulate online games in Pakistan,” the petition said, pleading with the high court to ban the mobile game immediately.

On January 27, Punjab police claimed to have resolved the murder case of a lady doctor and her three children whose bullet-riddled bodies were found from their house in Lahore’s Gajjumata.

The police said the deceased woman’s son Ali Zain turned out to be the murder during the investigation. Zain, a gaming addict, murdered his mother and three siblings after his family tried to stop him from playing the online game, a police official said.

