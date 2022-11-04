LHC admits plea seeking removal of Imran Khan as PTI chief

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court (LHC) has admitted for hearing a plea seeking the removal of Imran Khan as Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman, ARY News reported.

The LHC had on Thursday reserved the verdict on the maintainability of the plea, filed by Advocate Mohammad Afaq.

Justice Sajid Mehmood Sethi announced the decision today and served notices to the attorney general and advocate general of Punjab.

The court also sought replies from the respondents by Nov 11 (Friday).

The petitioner named the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), the government of Pakistan, and others as respondents.

The petition stated that after Imran’s disqualification from the NA-95 constituency following Toshakhana reference, the person could not head a political party under the Political Parties Order and its rules.

He argued that Imran is violating the laws by continuing to head the PTI.

The lawyer requested the court to order the ECP to remove Imran as PTI chairman and issue directives for the nomination of a new party head.

On October 21, the ECP disqualified the former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chairman in the Toshakhana reference under Article 63(1)(p).

The ECP stated that Imran Khan submitted a false affidavit and was found involved in corrupt practices and ordered to register criminal cases against the PTI chairman.

The ECP’s verdict further said that some of the gifts retained from Toshakhana were concealed in his assets.

