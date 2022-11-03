LHC bars NAB from disciplinary action against Usman Buzdar

MULTAN: The Lahore High Court (LHC) Multan Divisional Bench on Thursday barred National Accountability Bureau (NAB) from disciplinary action against former Punjab CM and PTI leader Usman Buzdar.

A two-member bench of the LHC Multan Bench comprising Justice Shakeel Ahmed and Justice Amjad Rafique heard the plea of former Punjab CM Buzdar against NAB.

Barrister Momin Malik in his arguments before the court said allegations leveled against his client by the NAB are baseless and the graft-buster body has been informed in writing.

He urged the court to pass orders barring NAB from the possible arrest of former chief minister Punjab Usman Buzdar. The court after hearing arguments of Buzdar’s counsel stopped NAB from arresting the PTI leader and sought a reply from the body.

Later, the hearing was adjourned until November 7.

It may be noted that the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) is investigating the alleged illegal promotions in the Communication and Work Department during former Punjab chief minister Usman Buzdar’s tenure.

