LHC bars Pervaiz Elahi’s arrest in ‘unknown cases’

Friday, July 14, 2023
LAHORE: The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Friday barred the authorities from arresting former Punjab chief minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) president Pervaiz Elahi in ‘unknown cases’, ARY News reported on Friday.

According to details, the LHC announced the reserved judgement on the petition filed by former Punjab Chief Minister regarding his arrest in different cases.

LHC Judge Justice Muhammad Amjad Rafiq announced the verdict, barring the authorities from arresting Pervaiz Elahi in ‘unknown cases’, including inquiries of National Accountability Bureau (NAB) and Federal Investigation Agency (FIA).

Meanwhile, the PTI president also secured pre-arrest bail in a case registered at Ghalib Market police station. The court also directed Elahi to refer to the relevant court in this regard.

Earlier on July 11, a banking court granted bail to former Punjab chief minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) President Pervaiz Elahi in suspicious transactions case.

The banking court approved Pervaiz Elahi’s bail in the case lodged by the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA). The PTI president has been directed to submit surety bonds worth Rs500,000.

READ: Chaudhry Shujaat meets Pervaiz Elahi in jail again

The former CM was immediately taken into custody by FIA after he secured bail in a corruption case on June 26.

