Chaudhry Shujaat meets Pervaiz Elahi in jail again

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) chief Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain on Monday paid a visit to his estranged cousin, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) President Pervaiz Elahi at Lahore Camp Jail again, ARY News reported, citing sources.

Sources told ARY News that the PML-Q chief held a meeting with former Punjab chief minister – which lasted for almost an hour – before the latter’s appearance in Lahore High Court (LHC).

Sources claimed that the two political leaders discussed country’s current political situation.

During the meeting, Pervaiz Elahi apprised Chaudhry Shujaat about his health issues in jail.

It is pertinent to mention here that Elahi has been in police custody since the beginning of June. He was recently rearrested by the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) over a new case soon after a court had ordered his release.

Earlier on July 2, Chaudhry Shujaat held two back-to-back meetings with Pervaiz Elahi at camp jail in a sign of ice breaking between the cousins who were once regarded as inseparable.

The PML-Q president offered Pervaiz Elahi to return to the political party.

The second meeting was held for 10 minutes in which he asked Pervaiz to mull over his offer, sources closer to the PML-Q told ARY News, adding that it cannot be said whether the meeting is fruitful.

READ: FIA arrest Pervaiz Elahi in money laundering case

The two had had a public falling out however, after Elahi who was once a senior leader of the PML-Q, had joined the PTI in March, two months after the PTI had decided to dissolve the Punjab and Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa assemblies where the party was in power.