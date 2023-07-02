Chaudhry Shujaat holds back-to-back meetings with Pervaiz Elahi today

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League Quaid (PML-Q) President Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain has held two back-to-back meetings with Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) President Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi at camp jail today, citing sources, ARY News reported on Sunday.

Sources said that Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain held a second meeting with Pervaiz Elahi at the camp jail today. The PML-Q president once again offered Pervaiz Elahi to return to the political party.

The second meeting was held for 10 minutes in which he asked Pervaiz to mull over his offer, sources closer to the PML-Q told ARY News, adding that it cannot be said whether the meeting goes fruitful or not.

In the first meeting, Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain was accompanied by Wajahat Hussain in the meeting. During the meeting, the PTI president revised his stance before the PML-Q top leaders.

The Chaudhry brothers suggested Pervaiz to return to the political party. Sources said that the Chaudhry brothers are likely to hold another meeting in a few days.

Last month, Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain, the head of the PML-Q, in a jail visit to Pervaiz Elahi, President of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), urged him to return back to his previous party.

Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain along with his son, Salik Hussain, held a special meeting with Chaudhry Pervaiz in Camp Jail, Lahore, which was reportedly lasted for an hour.

During the meeting, Chaudhry Shujaat and his son expressed their concern for Pervaiz’s well-being and inquired about his health and asked him to return to his previous party for the improvement of political matters in the country.

Sources mentioned that Pervaiz denies any intentions of quitting the PTI and expressed his commitment to the party.

Furthermore, during the course of the meeting, it was also communicated to Pervaiz Elahi that the family’s involvement has nothing to do with the ongoing legal cases against him.

It is worth noting that Pervaiz Elahi is currently facing charges of illegal appointments in the Punjab Assembly and has been arrested in connection with the case.