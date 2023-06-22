Pervaiz Elahi wants to return to PML-Q, claims Chaudhry Shafay

Pakistan Muslim League Quaid General Secretary Chaudhry Shafay Hussain claimed on Thursday that former Punjab chief minister (CM) and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) President Pervaiz Elahi wants to return to the PML-Q, ARY News reported.

While talking to the journalists in Lahore today, Chaudhry Shafay Hussain said that the meeting between Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain and Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi remained successful.

“He [Pervaiz Elahi] wants to return but a person staying in Spain is not agreeing to his return to PML-Q and still exhibiting his support to the PTI,” Shafay said without naming Moonis Elahi.

READ: Pervaiz Elahi sent to jail on judicial remand in money laundering case

He added, “Moonis Elahi had already said one year ago that they are the same family despite being independent in their political decisions. The PML-Q general secretary said that they have to take their own decision for their political careers.”

He said that Shujaat had formally invited Pervaiz to return to the PML-Q. He added that PML-Q may agree on seat adjustment with the Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) in future.

Shafay announced that several political personalities will join PML-Q after Eid.

A few days ago, Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain, the head of the PML-Q, in a jail visit to Pervaiz Elahi, President of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), urged him to return back to his previous party.

READ: Asif Ali Zardari, Chaudhry Shujaat discuss political situation

According to reliable sources, Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain along with his son, Salik Hussain, held a special meeting with Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi in Camp Jail, Lahore, which reportedly lasted for an hour.

During the meeting, Chaudhry Shujaat and his son expressed their concern for Pervaiz Elahi’s well-being and inquired about his health and asked him to return to his previous party for the improvement of political matters in the country.

Sources mentioned that Pervaiz Elahi denies any intentions of quitting the PTI and expressed his commitment to the party.

Furthermore, during the course of the meeting, it was also communicated to Pervaiz Elahi that the family’s involvement has nothing to do with the ongoing legal cases against him.

It is worth noting that Pervaiz Elahi is currently facing charges of illegal appointments in the Punjab Assembly and has been arrested in connection with the case.