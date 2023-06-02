Asif Ali Zardari, Chaudhry Shujaat discuss political situation

LAHORE: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari has met the Pakistan Muslim League Quaid (PML-Q) President Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain at his residence, ARY News reported on Friday.

Asif Ali Zardari and Chaudhry Shujaat discussed the current political situation. Shujaat said that the federal government must prioritise curbing inflation in the country.

He urged political parties to play their role in improving the national economy and focus on public welfare by setting aside their political differences. Shujaat asked politicians to refrain from converting political disputes into personal disputes.

The PML-Q president demanded the government increase the salaries and pensions of government employees. PML-Q Chief Organiser Chaudhry Sarwar said that the budget should be tax-free for the poor nationals.

Earlier, it was learnt that Zardari extended his stay in Lahore for more days.

Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Punjab leaders met the co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari at Bilawal House yesterday. PPP Punjab leaders Hassan Murtaza, Nadeem Afzal Chan, Rana Farooq and others held a meeting with Asif Ali Zardari at Bilawal House Lahore today.

The leaders decided to contact strong candidates across Punjab ahead of the elections. They also held consultations to include more political families in the PPP.

Zardari directed the party leaders to expedite contacting the politicians. Sources told ARY News that more politicians would announce to join Pakistan People’s Party in a few days.