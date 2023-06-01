More politicians in Punjab likely to join PPP: sources

LAHORE: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Punjab leaders met the co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari at Bilawal House today, ARY News reported on Thursday.

PPP Punjab leaders Hassan Murtaza, Nadeem Afzal Chan, Rana Farooq and others held a meeting with Asif Ali Zardari at Bilawal House Lahore today.

The leaders decided to contact strong candidates across Punjab ahead of the elections. They also held consultations to include more political families in the PPP.

Zardari directed the party leaders to expedite contacting the politicians. Sources told ARY News that more politicians would announce to join Pakistan People’s Party in a few days. It was learnt that Zardari extended his stay in Lahore for more days.

Yesterday, former Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) members from South Punjab, who have recently parted ways with the party, formally joined Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) on Wednesday.

The new members joined the party in Lahore today in the presence of former president and PPP co-Chairman Asif Ali Zardari.

Senator Yousuf Raza Gilani, Nayyar Hussain Bukhari, Makhdoom Ahmad Mahmood, and Hassan Murtaza were also present on this occasion.

Confirming the released list while talking to journalists, Yousuf Raza Gilani said the members were from the PTI and other parties. “The meeting held consultations on the internal and external situation”, he added.

He also rejected the policy of violence in politics, saying that the entire nation condemned the May 9 events – wherein military installations including Jinnah House in Lahore and General Headquarters (GHQ) came under attack.

Without naming anyone, Gilani said those were also condemning the riots after ‘facing a pressure’. “We are trying to bring political stability in the country”, he assured.

It is pertinent to mention here that several PTI lawmakers and members have parted their ways with the party following the May 9 violence, wherein military installations including General Headquarters (GHQ) in Rawalpindi and Corps Commander House Lahore were attacked after the arrest of party chairman Imran Khan.