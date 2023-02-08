LHC bars police from ‘harassing’ Farrukh Habib

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Wednesday barred the IG Punjab from ‘harassing’ Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Farrukh Habib, ARY News reported.

Farrukh moved Lahore High Court (LHC) against possible arrest and ‘harassment’ at the hands of police, last month.

Justice Sardar Muhammad Sarfaraz Dogar heard Farrukh Habib’s plea. In the petition, the former state minister stated that a ‘bogus’ case was registered at Ferozwala Police Station on ‘political grounds’.

Abuzar Salman Khan Niazi advocate in his arguments before the LHC bench said the Punjab police are trying to arrest and harass his client despite securing bail.

Currently, Farrukh is booked in a single case, but police normally register more cases after arrest.

He urged the High Court to bar police from harassing and arresting him, noting that he had secured an interim pre-arrest bail.

After hearing the arguments, the Lahore High Court (LHC) directed Punjab IG, not to harass Farrukh and dismissed the plea.

It is pertinent to mention here that a case was registered against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Farrukh Habib and others for ‘interfering in official affairs’ and ‘tearing uniforms of policemen’ to get Fawad Chaudhry released.

