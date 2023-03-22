LHC bars police from harassing PTI leader Shireen Mazari

LAHORE: Lahore High Court (LHC) has barred police from harassing Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) leader Shireen Mazari, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

As per details, Justice Tariq Saleem Sheikh heard the plea regarding the details of cases registered against the PTI leader Shireen Mazari.

The court summoned details of the cases registered against the Mazari from Police and ordered them to present the reports before court on March 27.

Earlier, the Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah announced to take legal action against Mazari.

Read more: RANA SANAULLAH ANNOUNCES LEGAL ACTION AGAINST SHIREEN MAZARI

Rana Sanaullah had said in a statement that legal action will be taken against Shireen Mazari’s tweet against the institutions. He criticised that Dr Mazari’s statement was condemnable and based on lawlessness.

He had said that the authorities will carry out an operation cleanup against the propaganda against the state institutions and fake videos. He added that he asked the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) to take legal action against Mazari.

Comments