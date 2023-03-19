Rana Sanaullah announces legal action against Shireen Mazari

ISLAMABAD: Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah has announced to take legal action against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) central leader Shireen Mazari, ARY News reported on Sunday.

Rana Sanaullah said in a statement that legal action will be taken against Shireen Mazari’s tweet against the institutions. He criticised that Dr Mazari’s statement was condemnable and based on lawlessness.

He said that the authorities will carry out an operation cleanup against the propaganda against the state institutions and fake videos. He added that he asked the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) to take legal action against Mazari.

READ: ZAMAN PARK RAID: PTI SEEKS FIR AGAINST MARYAM NAWAZ, RANA SANAULLAH

Sanaullah said that it is crime to incite the nationals against the police officers by telling lies to them. He alleged that the ‘foreign agent’ has been exposed before the nation and they will see conclusive action soon.

Earlier, Rana Sanaullah alleged that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan wants riots and anarchy in the country after the elections.

While talking to the media, Rana Sanaullah alleged that the general elections in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) will spread riots and anarchy in the country.

He claimed that the upcoming elections are against the constitution and their results will not be accepted any anyone. “Imran Khan wants to see riots in the country after the elections. He is making such moves in the enmity of the country.”

READ: LAHORE POLICE LAUNCH CRACKDOWN AGAINST PTI LEADERS, WORKERS

“Chaos and political instability cannot be eliminated from the country until Imran Khan is present here,” said Sanaullah, adding that the PTI chief has been exposed before the nation.

He claimed that Imran Khan brought ‘armed groups’ to the Islamabad judicial complex to pressurise the court. The situation would worsen if the ‘armed groups’ manage to enter the court. Police stopped such people from entering the court.

The interior minister said that Khan did nothing other than levelling allegations against his political opponents.

Comments