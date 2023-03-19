Zaman Park raid: PTI seeks FIR against Maryam Nawaz, Rana Sanaullah

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has sought the registration of the First Information Report (FIR) against Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) Senior Vice President Maryam Nawaz, Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah and others after the police raid at Imran Khan’s Zaman Park residence, ARY News reported on Sunday.

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) filed an application at the Race Course police station to lodge an FIR against Maryam Nawaz, Rana Sanaullah, Punjab Chief Minister (CM) Mohsin Naqvi and Inspector General (IG) Punjab.

The application was filed by Owais Ahmed – the caretaker of Imran Khan’s residence. Moreover, CCPO Lahore Bilal Siddique Kamyana, DIG Operations Afzal Kausar, SSP Operations Sohaib Ashraf, Superintendents Police (SPs) of CIA, headquarters and Saddar were nominated in the application.

READ: IMRAN KHAN CONDEMNS ‘ILLEGAL’ ZAMAN PARK RAID, TO RAISE CONTEMPT ISSUE



Overall 18 police officers were nominated in the PTI’s application. The complainant Owais Ahmed also provided the details of licenced arms being possessed by Zaman Park’s security guards.

The complainant also provided the details of valuables belonging to the PTI workers and the staffers which allegedly vanished after the police raid.

It stated that police officials took away approximately Rs50,000 cash from the staffers besides carrying clothes, 10 suits, uniforms, security guards’ documents, ATM cards, hairdressing machines, perfumes, nine SMGs and two pistols from the house.

The political party sought the constitution of a judicial commission against the police raid at Zaman Park. PTI General Secretary Punjab Hammad Azhar sent a letter to the provincial chief secretary to probe into the incidents that took place from the third week of March including the Zaman Park operation and Zille Shah murder case through a judicial commission.

READ: ZAMAN PARK RAID: PTI TO REGISTER CASES AGAINST POLICE OFFICERS

It is pertinent to mention here that the Punjab police conducted a raid at Imran Khan’s Lahore residence hours after he left for Islamabad to attend the Toshakhana case hearing.

A heavy contingent of police launched the operation at Zaman Park to clear the area and arrested several people allegedly involved on March 14 and 15 violence cases.

Later, Punjab IGP Usman Anwar and interim information minister held a joint press conference, revealing that the security officials recovered assault rifles, bottles used for making petrol bombs and other items during the raid.

He said that police conducted a search operation outside Zaman Park on ATC judge orders. He claimed that petrol bombs had been thrown at police personnel by PTI workers during search operation around Zaman Park.

“A no-go area had been created outside Imran Khan’s residence which was cleared by Punjab police,” he added.

Comments