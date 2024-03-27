31.9 C
Karachi
Wednesday, March 27, 2024
- Advertisement -
 

LHC declares Faisalabad Master Plan illegal

Abid Khan
By Abid Khan
|

TOP NEWS

Abid Khan
Abid Khan
Abid Khan serves as Senior Court Reporter for ARY News. He is also a poet and a frequent blogger

LAHORE: Lahore High Court (LHC) on Wednesday declared the Faisalabad Master Plan as illegal, ARY News reported.

As per details, Justice Shahid Karim heard the case and ordered to appoint a consultant to monitor the Master Plan effects on the environment.

The court remarked that master plan could not be made without obtaining a Non-Objection Certificate (NOC) from the environment department.

He stated that the Faisalabad Master plan was made first and the regulations made later, which is illegal.

It is pertinent to mention here that last year, the anti-corruption establishment unearthed massive corruption in the approval of the Faisalabad Master Plan.

As per details, the ACE spokesperson said that former chairman of Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) Mian Waris Aziz and former DG MDA Zahid Ikram caused damage worth millions to the national treasure.

The spokesperson said that million rupees bribe was taken by the accused in order to convert the agricultural land into commercial illegally.

Read more: Massive corruption unearthed in Faisalabad Master Plan

However, Zahid Ikram who was appointed as DG Multan Development Authority changed the master plan through a frontman building inspector Honey Shehzad.

The anti-corruption Faisalabad conducted a raid at the MDA office for the arrest of Zahid Ikram but he fled his office. Meanwhile, cases were registered against Waris Aziz and Zahid Ikram.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

POLL

Will the PML-N led govt be able to steer Pakistan out of economic crisis?

- Advertisement -
 

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2024 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.