LHC declares Faisalabad Master Plan illegal

LAHORE: Lahore High Court (LHC) on Wednesday declared the Faisalabad Master Plan as illegal, ARY News reported.

As per details, Justice Shahid Karim heard the case and ordered to appoint a consultant to monitor the Master Plan effects on the environment.

The court remarked that master plan could not be made without obtaining a Non-Objection Certificate (NOC) from the environment department.

He stated that the Faisalabad Master plan was made first and the regulations made later, which is illegal.

It is pertinent to mention here that last year, the anti-corruption establishment unearthed massive corruption in the approval of the Faisalabad Master Plan.

As per details, the ACE spokesperson said that former chairman of Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) Mian Waris Aziz and former DG MDA Zahid Ikram caused damage worth millions to the national treasure.

The spokesperson said that million rupees bribe was taken by the accused in order to convert the agricultural land into commercial illegally.

However, Zahid Ikram who was appointed as DG Multan Development Authority changed the master plan through a frontman building inspector Honey Shehzad.

The anti-corruption Faisalabad conducted a raid at the MDA office for the arrest of Zahid Ikram but he fled his office. Meanwhile, cases were registered against Waris Aziz and Zahid Ikram.