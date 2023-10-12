LHC directs DC to decide on PTI’s request for public rally

Lahore High Court (LHC) on Thursday directed the deputy commissioner to decide on Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) plea seeking permission for a public gathering at the city’s Liberty Chowk.

Justice Raheel Kamran Sheikh took up the plea of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s Additional Secretary Punjab chapter Azeemullah Khan.

The plea filed on October 10, stated that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) had applied for rally permission five days ago, emphasising the constitutional right of all to hold such gatherings.

The petition seeks a court order to convene a meeting at Liberty Chowk on October 15. It also requested the court to issue directions for security arrangements during the event.

The LHC after initial arguments from the junior counsel of PTI’s lawyer, directed the deputy commissioner to decide on the plea and submit a report tomorrow.

During today’s hearing, the court also expressed resentment over the non-availability of Shadab Jaffri, the counsel of PTI in the case, the junior lawyer informed the LHC bench that his senior is busy in another court and he was assigned to appear in the case.