LHC directs to arrest people involved in stubble burning

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Thursday has summoned the deputy commissioner (DC) Lahore in a case related to environmental pollution in the city, ARY News reported.

The Lahore High Court during the hearing of the case showed resentment over the stubble burning despite the ban in the wake of smog to control environmental pollution.

The court ordered the immediate arrest of the people involved in stubble burning in the province and also ruled to shut down the projects which are not environmentally friendly.

The chief secretary and IG Punjab should ensure to prevent stubble burning to keep the environment neat and clean, the LHC said.

It is to be noted that the Lahore High Court, last month, had ordered to crackdown against smoke emitting factories.

Hearing a case related to control over the smog problem, the Lahore High Court bench had ordered to take action against smoke emitting factories in Gujranwala and Sheikhupura after seeing the report of the Environmental Commission submitted in the court.

The Environmental Commission in its report had stated that environmental pollution has increased to an alarming level in Gujranwala and Sheikhupura.

