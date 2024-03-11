LHC discharges SIC three MPAs from violent protest case

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court (LHC) discharged Sunni Ittehad Council’s (SIC) three members Punjab Assembly from charges of violent protest against alleged rigging in the General Elections 2024, ARY News reported.

According to the details, the LHC bench acquitted the three SIC MPAs from the case registered under the Anti-Terrorism Act, 1997.

The three SIC MPAs were arrested when they were heading to Lahore to attend the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) protest against what the party called rigging in the elections on March 10.

Earlier in the day, an Anti-terrorism court (ATC) in Lahore sent SIC member Punjab Assembly Hafiz Farhat Abbas on a two-day physical remand in a case pertaining to firing on the police party and vandalism during the PTI protest against ‘rigging’ in the elections.

The police produced the MPA who joined the SIC after being elected a PTI-backed independent candidate before the ATC and sought his physical remand. The police maintained that the accused MPA’s custody is required for investigation.

The ATC judge handed over Hafiz Farhat Abbas to police on a two-day physical remand and directed the investigators to produce him on March 13.