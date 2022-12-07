LHC dismisses contempt case as Asad Umar tenders apology

RAWALPINDI: The Lahore High Court (LHC) Rawalpindi bench on Wednesday dismissed a contempt case against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Secretary General Asad Umar after he tendered an unconditional apology, ARY News reported.

According to details, the contempt case against PTI leader Asad Umar was heard by Justice Jawad Hassan in LHC’s Rawalpindi bench.

The PTI leader presented his unconditional apology he said that he respects the court and his aim was not to target the court or any judge.

At this Justice Hassan remarked that he has videos of Umar’s speech. “You are fully aware of what you said,” the bench remarked.

Justice Jawad Hassan observed that the court allowed PTI to hold a long march and they are targeting the court and judges.

Read more: ASAD UMAR SERVED CONTEMPT OF COURT NOTICE

The PTI leader Asad said if he has crossed the line then he apologizes.

After the unconditional apology, the court dismissed the contempt case against PTI leader Asad.

Earlier, the Lahore High Court (LHC) Rawalpindi bench served a contempt of court notice to the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Secretary-General Asad Umar.

The notice was served on the basis of Asad’s speeches to target the courts in November 26 rally. The court in its remarks said that power to penalize an individual who is involved in targeting the courts.

Comments