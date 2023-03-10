LHC dismisses contempt petition against Fawad Chaudhry

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court (LHC) has dismissed a petition seeking contempt of court proceedings against former information minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader Fawad Chaudhry over his ‘anti-judiciary’ remarks, ARY News reported on Friday.

According to details, the petition – heard by Justice Shujaat Ali Khan, was declared inadmissible as Advocate Shahid Rana sought contempt of court proceedings against Fawad Chaudhry for giving anti-judiciary remarks.

During the hearing, the court ruled that it could not initiate court proceedings on political statements criticising judgments.

Read more: Contempt plea filed against Fawad Chaudhry

Earlier, Advocate Saleemullah moved IHC against Fawad Chaudhry over his derogatory remarks against the judiciary on social media.

The petition stated that the PTI leader criticised judiciary after former prime minister Imran Khan issued threats to female judge Zeba Chaudhry.

The applicant pleaded with the court to initiate contempt of court proceedings against the PTI leader and punish him according to the law.

