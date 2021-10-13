LHC dismisses petitions against Musharraf, Zardari and Gillani

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Wednesday dismissed pleas to hear pending cases against former presidents Pervez Musharraf, Asif Ali Zardari and ex-PM Yousaf Raza Gillani as ineffective, ARY News reported.

A three-member bench of the Lahore High Court comprising Chief Justice Muhammad Amir Bhatti, Justice Shujaat Ali Khan and Justice Ayesha A. Malik heard the case.

Earlier, Justice Malik Shahzad Ahmad had excused himself from hearing the case, which was resulted in dissolution of the bench.

The petitioners of the case, Shahid Naseem Gondal, Rana Ilmuddin Ghazi and Allah Bux Gondal advocates, who have now been deceased, had filed petitions against former presidents Pervez Musharraf, Asif Ali Zardari and ex-PM Yousaf Raza Gillani.

Rana Ilmuddin Ghazi Advocate had filed petitions against former president Pervez Musharraf’s proclamation of emergency in November 2007 and against another former head of the state Asif Ali Zardari’s holding the president’s office as well as the party office at the same time.

Petitioners Shahid Naseem Gondal and Allah Bux Gondal advocates had filed petitions seeking disqualification of former prime minister Yousaf Raza Gillani.

