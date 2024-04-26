LHC dismisses two civil judges over misconduct

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court (LHC) dismissed two civil judges from their positions after finding them guilty of misconduct, ARY News reported.

According to the details, LHC Chief Justice (CJ) Malik Shahzad Ahmad found two civil judges—Saima Waheed and Imtiaz Ahmed—guilty of misconduct and subsequently dismissed them from services.

The LHC CJ has the authority to take disciplinary action against judges under the Judicial Code of Conduct.

Earlier in a similar occurrence, Senior Civil Judge Lower Dir district Muhammad Jamshed Kundi was forcibly dismissed from his post after allegations of misconduct were proved against him.

The Peshawar High Court (PHC) forcibly retired senior civil judge Muhammad Jamshed Kundi for violating discipline and rules.

According to the PHC notification, allegations of misconduct were levelled against Muhammad Jamshed Kundi during his service, after which the higher judiciary initiated disciplinary action against him۔