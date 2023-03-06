LHC disposes of contempt plea against Rana Sanaullah

LAHORE: Lahore High Court (LHC) has disposed of contempt of court intra-court appeal against Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah, ARY News reported on Monday

As per details, a two-member bench headed by justice Justice Ali Baqar Najafi heard the intra-court appeal against Rana Sanaullah.

The court told the petitioner that there is no mention of anything in the petition that affects him and Supreme Court has the authority to take sou-moto in this case.

The petitioner responded that everyone is making the honourable court controversial.

Justice Ali Baqar Najafi said that such issues are presented before the court which has no response and asked the petitioner to take the plea to Supreme Court.

The petition filed stated that Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah leaked an audio recording of former Chief Minister Pervaiz Elahi and President Supreme Court Bar.

The Interior Minister has scandalised the judiciary and contempt court proceedings should be started against him.

Earlier, the Lahore High Court (LHC) binned a separate plea seeking contempt proceedings against Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah.

The LHC in its verdict said the Supreme Court is hearing the same matter and rejected the plea.

