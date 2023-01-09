LHC disposes of petition against Imran Khan’s disqualification

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Monday disposed of a petition challenging the Election Commission of Pakistan’s (ECP) move to disqualify Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan in the Toshakhana case.

A three-member bench, headed by LHC Chief Justice Muhammad Ameer Bhatti heard the plea of Azhar Advocate.

During the hearing, the chief justice remarked that the petition had apparently become ineffective as the former prime minister Imran Khan had himself challenged his disqualification. Later, the high court disposed of the petition after Advocate Azhar Siddique withdrew it.

The bench also wrapped up a petition seeking the removal of Mr Khan as the PTI chairman as the electoral body has initiated proceedings in the case by issuing a notice to the former prime minster.

Earlier, the Lahore High Court (LHC) stopped the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) from removing Imran Khan as chairman of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) following his disqualification in the Toshakhana reference.

The PTI chief in his petition argued that the electoral body was exceeding its powers by trying to remove him as the party head, adding that the ECP issued him the notice “illegally”.

