LHC rejects petition seeking Imran Khan’s removal as party head

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Monday rejected a petition seeking removal of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan from party chairmanship, ARY News reported.

The ECP initiated proceedings to strip PTI chief Imran Khan of his party’s chairmanship following his disqualification in the Toshakhana reference.

As per details, the petition filed in LHC against the ECP’s proceedings in the Toshakhana reference was declared ineffective.

The court said that PTI chairman has already approached the ECP in this case and the proceedings are going on the PTI petition.

Earlier, the Lahore High Court (LHC) stopped the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) from removing Imran Khan as chairman of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) following his disqualification in the Toshakhana reference.

The PTI chief in his petition argued that the electoral body was exceeding its powers by trying to remove him as the party head, adding that the ECP issued him the notice “illegally”.

Khan pleaded with the court to suspend the ECP notice as well as stop the electoral watchdog from taking further action before the final verdict.

It is pertinent to note here that in the written judgment, the ECP said: “As per the statement of Khan he had purchased the gifts from Toshakhana paying 21.564 million rupees while the Cabinet Division said that the gifts had a value of 107.943 million.

