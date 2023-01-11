LHC extends stay order on Imran Khan’s removal as party chief

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Wednesday extended stay order on Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chairman Imran Khan’s removal as party chief, ARY News reported.

The ECP initiated proceedings to strip PTI chief Imran Khan of his party’s chairmanship following his disqualification in the Toshakhana reference.

The plea seeking the removal of Khan as party chief was taken up by Justice Jawad Hassan of the LHC. The court has forwarded the matter to the LHC chief justice for the formation of a full court bench.

“Important points have been raised in the case for which full court bench is recommended,” the LHC in its recommendation said.

The LHC has also extended its stay order barring the Election Commission of Pakistan from action against Imran Khan.

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief in his petition argued that the electoral body was exceeding its powers by trying to remove him as the party head, adding that the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) issued him the notice “illegally”.

