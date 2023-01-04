Imran Khan moves LHC against ECP’s proceedings

LAHORE: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan on Wednesday moved the Lahore High Court (LHC) against the Election Commission of Pakistan’s (ECP) proceedings to strip him of his party chairmanship, ARY News reported.

The PTI chief in his petition maintained that the electoral watchdog was exceeding its powers by trying to remove him as PTI chairperson. It furthered that the ECP had issued the notice “illegally”.

Imran Khan pleaded with the LHC to suspend the ECP notice as well as stop the electoral watchdog from taking further action before the final verdict.

In October, the ECP disqualified Chairman Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) in Toshakhana reference.

Last month, the ECP initiated proceedings to strip PTI chief Imran Khan of his party’s chairmanship following his disqualification in the Toshakhana reference.

In the written judgment, the ECP said: “As per the statement of Imran Khan he had purchased the gifts from Toshakhana paying 21.564 million rupees while the Cabinet Division said that the gifts had a value of 107.943 million.”

