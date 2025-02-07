LHC gets nine additional judges

ISLAMABAD: Following the approval from President Asif Ali Zardari, the Ministry of Law and Justice on Friday appointed nine additional judges to the Lahore High Court (LHC) after, ARY News reported.

The ministry notified Hassan Nawaz Makhdoom, Malik Waqar Haider Awan, Sardar Akbar Ali, Syed Ahsan Raza Kazmi and Malik Javid Iqbal as LHC additional judges.

Muhammad Jawad Zafar, Khalid Ishaq, Malik Muhammad Awais Khalid and Sultan Mahmood have also been notified as LHC additional judges by the Ministry of Law and Justice.

Chief Justice Justice LHC Aalia Neelum will administer oath to the newly appointed additional judges in a ceremony set to be held at the LHC.

Earlier the Judicial Commission of Pakistan in a meeting held on February 6 nominated these persons for the slots in the LHC with majority of its total membership.

Read More: Ten Additional Judges of Peshawar High Court take oath

The Commission unanimously decided that nominees who did not secure the required majority of the total membership of the Commission for finalisation of their nominations this time may be renominated for future vacancies.

The Judicial Commission of Pakistan chairperson also appreciated the services rendered by the staff of the Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) for assisting the members in using the web portal for the proceeding of the meeting.

It is to be noted here that the the Ministry of Law and Justice has already appointed 12 additional judges to the Sindh High Court, 10 to the Peshawar High Court and two the Islamabad High Court.