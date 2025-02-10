Nine additional judges of LHC take oath

Chief Justice Lahore High Court (LHC) Miss Aalia Neelum on Monday administered oath to nine new additional judges, ARY News reported.

As per details, Mr. Hassan Nawaz Makhdoom, Advocate Supreme Court, Malik Waqar Haider Awan, Advocate Supreme Court, Sardar Akbar Ali, Advocate Supreme Court, Syed Ahsan Raza Kazmi, Advocate Supreme Court, Malik Javid Iqbal Wains, Advocate Supreme Court, Mr. Muhammad Jawad Zafar, Advocate Supreme Court, Mr. Khalid Ishaq, Advocate Supreme Court, Malik Muhammad Awais Khalid, Advocate Supreme Court and Chaudhry Sultan Mahmood, Advocate Supreme Court, were administered oath as additional judges of LHC.

The ceremony was attended by the sitting judges of the LHC, officers, lawyers and the families of the newly appointed judges.

Read more: Ten Additional Judges of Peshawar High Court take oath

The appointment of aforesaid judges was finalised in a meeting of the Judicial Commission of Pakistan held on February 6.

The Commission unanimously decided that nominees who did not secure the required majority of the total membership of the Commission for finalization of their nominations this time may be renominated for future vacancies.

The Chairperson also appreciated the services rendered by the staff of the Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) for assisting the members in using the web portal for the proceeding of the meeting.