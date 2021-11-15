LHC seeks govt’s reply in Ravi River Urban Project

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Monday has given time to the Punjab government to file its response in petitions challenging Ravi River Urban Project, ARY News reported.

At the outset of the hearing, advocate general Punjab informed the court that an amended ordinance has been issued regarding the Project and pleaded with the court to reject the pleas.

After hearing the arguments from the AG Punjab, the LHC bench, gave time to the provincial government to file its response in the case and adjourned the hearing until December 1.

Earlier, Justice Shahid Karim issued a written judgment, comprised of 11 pages, in which the court rejected a plea of the Punjab government to declare the petitions as non-maintainable.

The bench had declared that the high court can hear the appeals against the project.

The petitioners have also pleaded the court to declare the government’s bid to acquire land for the project.

Earlier in September, PM Imran Khan had laid the foundation stone of Ravi Riverfront Urban Development project.

