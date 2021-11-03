LHC declares pleas against Ravi River Urban Project as admissible

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Wednesday has declared petitions against Ravi River Urban Project as admissible after the initial hearing.

LHC Judge Justice Shah Karim heard the pleas of Sheeraz Zaka advocate and others against the Ravi River project.

During the hearing, the judge turned down the plea of the Punjab government to reject the pleas and remarked that the high court can hear the appeals against the project.

Meanwhile, Punjab Advocate General said that River Ravi Urban Ordinance has been issued after which, the pleas cannot be heard.

Earlier in September, PM Imran Khan had laid the foundation stone of Ravi Riverfront Urban Development project and planted a sapling.

The Ravi Riverfront Urban Development Project (RRUDP) is an approved urban development megaproject in Lahore that runs along the Ravi River in a northeast to southwest direction.

It includes the construction of a 40,000-hectare (100,000-acre) planned city and the rehabilitation of the Ravi River into a perennial freshwater body.

The project is to be completed in three phases. It is expected to be the largest riverfront of the world when finished. As of January 2021, it had attracted US$8 billion in foreign investment.

