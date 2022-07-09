LHC orders release of anchorperson Imran Riaz Khan on bail

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court (LHC) has issued orders to release anchorperson Imran Riaz Khan on bail and adjourned the hearing on the plea for the expulsion of cases till July 19, ARY News reported on Saturday.

The Lahore High Court (LHC) directed the journalist to appear before the magistrate on the next working day. The judge remarked that Khan’s lawyer assured the court that he will not give any statement in future which would create trouble.

Imran Riaz Khan said, “I am also assuring the court that I will not deliver such statements again.”

GOVT URGED TO IMMEDIATELY RELEASE SENIOR ANCHORPERSON IMRAN RIAZ KHAN

Advocate General Punjab pleaded with the court to grant him bail in the Chakwal case. He added that he would not be arrested in any other case.

After listening to the arguments, the LHC approved Imran Riaz Khan’s bail on personal surety bonds.

Azhar Siddique Advocate said in a statement, “It is not a fight against the national institutions. After Attock, the matter of judicial magistrate has also ended. Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has given its statement that it was not going to register any case.”

He detailed that the actual crime of the journalist was using the word ‘imported government’. The journalist was given 10 days to submit the reply, said Siddique, adding that all cases will be clubbed in the coming days for hearings.

Azhar Siddique said that the real face of the present government has been exposed before the nation.

