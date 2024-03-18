LHC issues non-bailable arrest warrant for Moonis Elahi’s wife

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Monday issued a non-bailable arrest warrant for Tehreem Elahi, wife of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Moonis Elahi’s wife, ARY News reported.

As per details, a two-member bench headed by LHC judge Justice Shahram Sarwar Chaudhary heard the plea seeking cancelation of the Rasikh Elahi, Tehreem Elahi and others’ bail.

At the outset of the hearing, the High Court issued a non-bailable arrest warrant for Moonis Elahi’s wife Tehreem in the FIA money laundering case.

Earlier, a special court declared Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Moonis Elahi fugitive in a money laundering case.

Over continued absence from the court, the special court judge issued a permanent arrest warrant for the son of former Punjab Cm.

On the other side, the Special Central Court in Lahore ordered to seizure of all assets and bank accounts of former federal minister Moonis Elahi – son of PTI President Parvez Elahi – in a money laundering case on November 17.

The court has demanded a comprehensive report on the freezing of accounts and assets to be presented at the next hearing.

The court expressed satisfaction with the report that the former minister is deliberately evading the arrest while seeking assistance from the relevant institution in the case.