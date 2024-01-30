Moonis Elahi declared fugitive in money laundering case

LAHORE: A special court on Tuesday declared Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Moonis Elahi fugitive in a money laundering case, ARY News reported.

Moonis Elahi is facing allegations of billions of rupees of corruption in development projects.

During today’s hearing of the case, a report regarding seizing properties of the Moonis Elahi was also presented by the investigation officer of the case.

Over continued absence from the court, the special court judge issued a permanent arrest warrant for the son of former Punjab Cm.

It is pertinent to mention here that the Special Central Court in Lahore ordered to seizure of all assets and bank accounts of former federal minister Moonis Elahi – son of PTI President Parvez Elahi – in a money laundering case on November 17.

