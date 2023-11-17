Lahore court orders seizure of property of Moonis Elahi

LAHORE: The Special Central Court in Lahore ordered to seizure of all assets and bank accounts of former federal minister Moonis Elahi – son of PTI President Parvez Elahi – in a money laundering case, ARY News reported on Friday.

According to the details, the special court in Lahore declared the former federal minister Moonis Elahi fugitive as he failed to appear before the court.

The court has demanded a comprehensive report on the freezing of accounts and assets to be presented at the next hearing.

It is pertinent to mention here that, a non-bailable warrant was issued for Moonis Elahi during the last hearing.

The court revealed that a report on compliance with the warrant at the residence of Moonis Elahi in London is pending while he was also absent from his home in Spain.

The court expressed satisfaction with the report that the former minister is deliberately evading the arrest while seeking assistance from the relevant institution in the case.

Following the court’s order, a total of eight bank accounts and six properties linked to Monis Elahi were seized immediately.

A special court in Lahore on Thursday summoned former federal minister Moonis Elahi – son of PTI President Parvez Elahi – in money laundering case on October 23, ARY News reported.

Moonis Elahi is accused of corruption of billions of rupees in development projects across Punjab. On July 22, the Lahore district court declared Moonis Elahi an absconder over his continued absence in the money laundering case.

Elahi’s counsel submitted his attorney in the court of the special central judge in Lahore. The court ordered Moonis Elahi’s counsel to present his client before the court on October 23 as it is mandatory to present the accused in criminal cases.

The former federal minister left Pakistan last year after the registration of multiple cases against him.